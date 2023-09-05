ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Southern Rock/Country band Whiskey Myers announced a tour stop at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in December.

The band will perform on Saturday, December 9th, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and through the Coronado box office.

From a press release:

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show in 2019.

Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.65 million albums and amassed over 2.25 billion streams while earning six RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications as an independent band.

Known for their high-energy live show and unique sound, the band praised by Esquire as “the real damn deal” has also earned synch success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as Netflix series “What/If,” Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and CBS series “SEAL Team.”

USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”