Southern Wisconsin Humane Society breaks ground on new, modern facility

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin broke ground on its new home on Highway G, between Beloit and Janesville, on Monday morning.

An estate donation allowed the group to buy 44-acres.

Veterinarians say overcrowding, HVAC issues, and a lack of resources at their current facility, at 222 S Arch Street in Janesville, meant it was time for an upgrade.

The new facility will include trails and a park for dogs to socialize.

“We have talked about getting a new facility for the last 20 years,” said veterinarian and Humane Society Board member, Steven Servantez. “Finally, this day arrived and it’s not only just building a new facility on a piece of land but, how gorgeous this land is, how many opportunities this offers to our community and our pets.”

The Humane Society expects the new building to be operational by March of 2022.