Southwest Airlines suspends flights to and from Chicago Midway after workers test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday night that the company will be temporarily halting flights in and out of Chicago’s Midway Airport after three air traffic workers tested positive for coronavirus, according to CNN.

The FAA said the airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.

Southwest Airlines temporarily stops flights in and out of Chicago Midway Airport after air traffic workers there test positive for COVID-19. NA-158TU pic.twitter.com/477EuvKVDZ — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) March 18, 2020

Multiple backups are reportedly in place to support the air traffic system.

“The safety of our staff and the traveling public is the FAA’s top priority. Our controllers, inspectors and others with critical safety or security sensitive roles are essential components of our national airspace,” the FAA said.

