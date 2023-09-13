ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officers with Rockford Police’s special anti-crime unit arrested Rodney Kinds, 47, after a short foot pursuit on Tuesday night. Police said baggies of heroin and a loaded gun were found during the investigation.

According to police, officers from the SCOPE (Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement) unit pulled Kinds over in the 1000 block of E. State Street at 9:10 p.m.

Authorities said Kinds got out of the car and ran, and was chased down and apprehended.

The heroin and gun were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Kinds was charged with Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Resisting Arrest.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and is being held without bond.

Rockford Police’s SCOPE unit consists of two teams, with a total of 11 officers, and handles multiple investigations at a time, working overnight hours in plainclothes and unmarked cars, to relieve the burden on regular patrol units.