ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Spencer’s Gifts, known for its novelty items, gag gifts, and adult toys, is opening a new location in Rockford.

Although Spencer’s website still lists a location at CherryVale Mall, where it has endured for decades, a “coming soon” sign is up at Forest Plaza, in the former Sally Beauty Supply store, at 6257 E State Street.

Spencer Gifts was founded in 1947 in Easton, Pennsylvania and opened its first retail store in 1963.

The company owns Spirit Halloween, which it acquired in 1999.

Aaron’s, a rent-to-own chain, is also coming to the former Pier 1 store in the Forest Plaza parking lot. It was most recently occupied by Treasures Galore, which has since moved into the former Bed Bath & Beyond storefront.