‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ poised to rescue ailing box office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After more than a year of struggling in a COVID-19 world, movie theaters are hoping the release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will help the industry crawl back from the brink.

There have been about a dozen showings of the new Marvel film already today at the AMC Theaters in Rockford and Machesney Park.

Industry analysts predict it will be the first movie to gross $100 million in its opening weekend, since the pandemic started.

Fans say after months of streaming films on the small screen, they’re ready to see a movie premiere at the theater – something other high profile releases this year have failed to entice.

“It’s unique, you know. You’re getting to see it first with just a handful of people. It gives it kind of a unique, special feeling. You feel kind of important like you’re getting to see it first,” said Jacob Tucker, who went to an early show.

A year ago, AMC was reported to be on the brink of bankruptcy.

AMC says sales of the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tickets were the biggest single day for one movie in the company’s history, when they went on sale at the end of November.

The biggest box office movies of the year so far have been “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Black Widow,” “F9: The Fast Saga,” and “The Eternals.”