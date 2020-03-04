Spill at Rockford chemical company sends 1 person to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A worker at Viking Chemical Company was hospitalized after a valve broke on a tanker truck, spilling a dangerous chemical.

Around 8:55 a.m., Rockford Fire responded to the company, located at 1827 18th Avenue.

Fire officials say a valve broke on a tanker truck carrying 4,000 gallons of potassium hydroxide, and one person suffered minor burns.

The shipper had a neutralizing agent ready and was able to contain the spill.

