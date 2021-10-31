Spooky Stroll shows off Rockford small businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A small business market put their twist on celebrating Halloween.

Vendors lined State Street Sunday afternoon for the first ever “Spooky Stroll.” Small businesses teamed up to bring families to Downtown Rockford, where residents came dressed up in their costumes.

A massage therapist was even on hand, offering her services.

“It’s very nice seeing everyone out and about again,” said Elena Saez-Gimeno of Ethereal Elements Bodywork. “Even through the last year that we’ve been through, it’s nice to support local business and have everybody here.”

Small business owners said that it was a helpful way to draw more customers into their businesses.