ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A safe bet for the Super Bowl is that millions of dollars will be spent on gambling in Illinois.

Gamblers bet nearly $10 billion in the state in 2022, with casinos raking in $800 million in revenue. Illinoisans bets $1 billion on sports for the first time in October, then again in November and December.

Sports gambling is here to stay, but experts have seen an increase in problem gambling and compulsive gamblers. Regulators and sportsbooks are working to address the issue.

There are also support groups and resources available for responsible gambling.