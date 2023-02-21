ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of scams as the country approaches “Spring Break.”

Scammers often take advantage of consumer habits and capitalize on trending internet searches, enticing consumers with great deals to popular destinations or all-inclusive packages.

While these scams happen year-round, now is the peak time for them.

One common scam is vacation rental cons, where fraudsters lure in vacationers with the promise of low fees and great amenities.

The BBB recommends getting trip details in writing to avoid falling victim to travel scams. Details should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties and names of the airlines and hotels.