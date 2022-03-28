ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite the colder temperatures, spring has officially begun, and the new season means spring cleaning.

People preparing to tidy up said that the main thing is planning, but the work does not stop after cleaning. It is the resident’s job to make sure that their unwanted items get to the right place.

“The end result is we want to keep things out of landfills,” said Pamela Osborne, executive director of ‘Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.’

From closets to basements and garages, organizations can help people discard of unwanted stuff around their house. Experts suggested sorting belonging into four categories; trash, give away, store or put away. Osborne said to make sure and check city rules first for things that are planned to be trashed.

“On the website, if you look up the trash, they’ll say on there what you can put on the blue bin and what you can’t,” she said.

Cleaning is not fun for most people, but doing the right thing can really help the planet, according to Osborne.

“We clean up the community, and that way our streets are cleaned up because it prevents all the garbage from going into the sewers, the waterways,” Osborne said. “All that contributes to polluting the water and the garbage patch in the water eventually.”

“Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’s” mission is to educate the community and instill these practices in the next generation.

“We have educators that go into the schools because it starts with the kids now,” Osborne said. “They actually go home and tell their parent, ‘you know you cant throw that away in the recycling.’”

“Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful” will have a cleanup day on April 30.