ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some summertime staples are back in Rockford this year.

The first “Food Truck Tuesday” is happening this Tuesday at Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N 2nd St. From tacos, pizza, BBQ and ice cream, residents can get a full-on dinner and even leave some room for dessert.

It all kicks off at 4 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. every Tuesday for the next few months. The trucks will be stretched out from the Symbol parking lot down to the Swan Anderson parking lot.

There will be more food trucks on Wednesday.

“Trucks and Tunes” returns to Downtown Rockford in the old City Body lot behind Abreo, 515 E State St. It will take place the first Wednesday of every month, with different food trucks and local music.

It all kicks off at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will run until 9 p.m.