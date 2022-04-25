SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the FBI Springfield Field Office is warning parents about sextortion.

Sextortion is when an adult contacts a minor on social media, through text messages or even a game. The perpetrator is pretending to be a minor and uses deception and manipulation to engage in explicit activity, and then threatens to post the videos online unless the minor pays up.

Agents reminded parents to talk to their kids about being selective of what they share online, to be wary of strangers and to block people who are making them uncomfortable. Kids should always be suspicious, especially if someone tries to message them on multiple apps, and parents should encourage their children to report suspicious accounts.