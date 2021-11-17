Springfield high school student stabbed to death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A student is dead after they were stabbed near a Springfield, Illinois school.

Police said it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lanphier High School, 1300 N 11th St. District officials said there was a fight during dismissal.

Three students were involved, and two were stabbed. The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed one of the victims, and 18-year-old man, died. The other victim, a 16-year-old, survived.

No other details have been released. Police are still investigating what led up to the altercation.

