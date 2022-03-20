ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford turned into a sea of green as hundreds took part in and watched the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The weather was not the greatest, but it did not stop the fun. Sounds from marching bands and traditional bagpipes filled the streets. Many Irish families also took part in the parade, along with local organizations like the park district, and Hammy the Ice Hog was even there. For the kids watching, getting candy was their favorite part.

The parade is hosted every year by the Irish Marching Society. It was originally was scheduled for last weekend, but was delayed due to cold weather.