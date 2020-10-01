Stabbing incident on Rockford’s northwest side; one person confirmed dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Rockford police found an unresponsive male victim while responding to a stabbing incident Wednesday night.
Officials say they arrived at 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Riverside Blvd. The victim was confirmed dead after being taken to a local hospital.
Officials first tweeted at 2 a.m on Thursday, October 1st, about the incident. No information on the suspect(s) involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing…
