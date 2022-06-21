ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford’s Davis Park is set to be revitalized, according to State Senator Steve Stadelman.

The 34th District senator said on Facebook that “it’s time for Davis Park to live up to its potential of serving as Rockford’s central gathering and entertainment hub.” He has reportedly secured close to $3.5 million to make that vision a reality.

“The 1st phase involves construction of a boat dock, great lawn canopy stage, restrooms, sunning beach, rain garden filter, purpose-built skatepark, splash pad, play areas and wetlands,” Stadelman said.