Stadelman wins re-election to 34th District Illinois State Senate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — IL State Sen. Steve Stadelman (D) won Tuesday’s contest against challenger Paul Hofmann (R) to represent Illinois’ 34th District on the State Senate.

Stadelman was first elected in 2012.

