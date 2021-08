ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Construction crews broke ground on the first Starbucks location in Rochelle on Friday morning.

The national coffee shop chain is building a 2,000 square foot building on North 7th Street, with a drive-thru and both indoor and outdoor seating.

Rochelle is working with a suburban Chicago firm to bring new business to the city.

The Starbucks is expected to open for business next Spring.