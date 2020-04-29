Starlight Theater cancels 2020 productions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starlight Theater, located at 3301 N. Mulford Road in Rockford, announced Tuesday evening that they are cancelling all shows that were set to be performed in 2020.

They were initially postponed but the announcement came shortly after Governor Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order until May. The productions will be planned for next year. The casts will remain the same.

The Starlight managing director Christopher Brady says they will try to entertain people virtually.

“I’m going to reach out to some past cast members from past shows and see if they’d be willing to sing solo or a duet that they once did on the Starlight stage and put that up. We’re looking to kind of produce some online content just to keep it all going,” Brady explained.

Ticket holders can either trade in their tickets for the 2021 season, get a refund, or donate them.

