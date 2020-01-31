Starlight Theatre architect set to receive national award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere native Jeanne Gang, founder of the architecture firm Studio Gang, will receive the Architect’s Newspaper Excellence in Building award.

The award highlights architects that use innovative techniques to become more sustainable.

Studio Gang is behind stateline-area projects such as the Benjt Sjostrom Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College, and The Powerhouse at Beloit College.

The award will be presented at the First Annual Design Gala at the Capitale, 130 Bowery Street, New York, in March.

