ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre is taking viewers back to the 1980s with “Footloose: The Musical,” which begins performances Wednesday.

The story is set to an “80s style with a new rhythm,” and includes songs from the 1985 movie soundtrack including “Footloose,” “Let’s Hear It For the Boy,” “Holdin’ Out for a Hero,” and “Somebody’s Eyes.”

Eyewitness News anchor Eric Wilson is also a part of the show.

Director Amanda Jensen says joining the production can be life-changing.

“There’s a saying that goes on around here that ‘one audition can change your life’ and it really is true,” she said. “Just come out, take a chance on one audition. Life can really change because it went from me doing one show several years ago to multiple musicals out here, to becoming a choreographer to a director. So, I have really found a home, a purpose, a community of friends and family around me so it means a whole lot to be out here at Starlight.”

“Footloose: The Musical” runs June 7th – 10th and again July 12th – 16th.