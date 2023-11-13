BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Local entrepreneurs will get a chance to learn how best to grow their businesses as part of the 7th Annual “Start Up Beloit” week.

The free events are aimed at connecting small business owners and “celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit in the region.”

Erin Currier, director of development for IronTek and Grey Collar Ventures and an organizer of the series, said the events are not only for those new to the business world.

“It brings a lot of different individuals together, whether they’re just getting started with an entrepreneurial journey, or whether they’re a seasoned entrepreneur, who maybe started a variety of different things and then we bring experts and service providers to talk about the resources available locally,” she said.

All residents of Wisconsin or Illinois are invited to attend.

Schedule of Startup Beloit Week events:



Tuesday, November

14: Bots Before Bros: Getting started with AI

o 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Irontek, 645 3rd Street,

Beloit, WI 53511

o Lunch is provided

o Discover ways to leverage AI in your small business so you

don’t have to hire before you’re ready

·

Wednesday, November

15: Side Hustle Social

o 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beloit Club, 2327 S Riverside

Drive, Beloit, WI 53511

o Lunch is provided

o Mingle with other entrepreneurs and participate in a

fireside chat with three local entrepreneurs who have turned their side hustle

into a successful business.

·

Thursday, November

16: Sips & Startups Happy Hour

o 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Irontek, 645 3rd Street,

Beloit, WI 53511

o Food and drinks provided

o Network with the Beloit business community and hear pitches

from the five local startups that were recently accepted into the Fall 2023

gBETA Beloit accelerator.

·

Friday, November

17: Funding Friday

o 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Irontek, 645 3rd Street,

Beloit, WI 53511

o Lunch is provided

o Learn about funding options for your Rock County small business- grants, loans, venture capital and everything in between!

To learn more about Startup Beloit Week and to RSVP to any of the events, please visit www.irontek.co/events.