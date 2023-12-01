ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Open Container Entertainment District Policy begins Friday, and that means visitors can take their drink-to-go and wander between 14 bars and restaurants.

However, the beer, wine, or cocktail drinks must be poured into a specially designated cup.

The branded cups will be available at each participating business.

Rockford says it modeled the program on others established across the United States.

“I have seen programs like this firsthand in other communities, and I`m excited for it to launch here in Rockford,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “Downtown is filled with many incredible businesses and business owners, and this program gives our residents and our visitors just one more reason to visit the area and enjoy all it has to offer.”

“The River District Association works to create an environment in downtown Rockford where businesses thrive, and people want to be. Looking at the success of these districts in cities across the country, it seemed like a no brainer to make it happen in downtown Rockford. So, we worked to learn about best practices and partnered with the City of Rockford to make it happen,” said John Groh, River District board president.

Entertainment District Is in effect on Monday through Friday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alcohol will stop being served in designated cups by 10:30 p.m.

To-Go Cups Sold at the Following Participating Locations

Abreo

Ambience Cuisine Cocktails & Catering

District Bar & Grill

Embassy Suites Rockford Riverfront Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge & Tower Restaurant

J.R. Kortman Center for Design

LimaMar Restaurant & Cocktail Bar

Magpie

Mo’s Coffee & Cafe

Octane

Prairie Street Brewing Company

Social Urban Bar & Restaurant

Taco Libre

Wood & Brick Tavern



Beverages Welcome at the Following Participating Locations

Elora Home Interiors

Lucette Holistic Salon and Boutique

Maze Books

Rockford Art Deli

Salvaged by Sonya

S’mores Collectibles and Vintage

TNT Funnel Cakes

Veterans Memorial Hall

Participating businesses located within the Entertainment District will display signage at entrances and exits to their business indicating their level of involvement. The appropriate sign will need to be posted as follows:

Green: Beverages Sold Here, designates bars and restaurants selling drinks in approved carry-out cups.

Blue: Beverages Welcome is for businesses that welcome patrons to carry an approved drink into their establishment.

Red: Please No Beverages designates a business that does not want patrons carrying in open containers with alcohol.