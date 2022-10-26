(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment.

Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for free.

Fire officials said that residents should still check their alarms every month to make sure that they are working properly. They also said that smoke alarms are just one piece of the puzzle.

“Certainty the importance of having working smoke alarms is important, but having a fire ready home and a plan in place to make sure your family safe is the most important thing,” said Rockford Fire Divison Chief Matthew Knott. “When that alarm goes off, you have seconds to evacuate that home. Meet at your safe meeting point that’s outside. Call 911 from a cell phone or a neighbor’s house to get that help coming.”

Rockford Fire was recognized for their efforts on Wednesday for recently installing more than 250 alarms.