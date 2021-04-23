Starved Rock State Park creating parking nightmare, ISP says

OGLESBY, Ill. (WTVO) — The popularity of one state park id causing serious parking problems.

Illinois State Police say the number of people visiting Starved Rock State Park is creating a safety issue.

The park in La Salle County gets about 2 million visitors a year. That’s resulted in vehilces being parked along Routes 178 and 71, which are ‘no parking tow-away’ zones.

Vehicles violating the no parking zones will be towed and citations may be issued.

People planning a trip are encouraged to visit Starved Rock Park’s Facebook page for parking capacity updates.