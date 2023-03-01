SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Grants awarded by the State of Illinois to local parks can be used to tackle bigger issues, like crime, according to Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford).

The state announced $60 million in funding on Wednesday, with over $1.7 million coming to the Stateline, with Davis Junction, New Milford, and Machesney Park to benefit.

The grants will be used to acquire land and develop recreational areas.

“[We want to] allow your young people to see that the stakeholders take value in the places they reside, that will now cause them to see they have a value system within themselves and how they’re going to operate,” West said.

In all, 118 parks will benefit from the funding.