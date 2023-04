BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — State Farm is raising its Illinois car insurance rates for the second time this year.

Drivers will see their rate increase by 6%.

This comes after the company hit customers with a 6.5% increase.

State Farm says most 6-month policies will see an average increase of $114.

A company spokesperson told Crain’s Chicago Business that inflation is driving the changes. The rate hike is set to take effect on June 5th.