State lawmakers call for action to save Byron nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Several Republican lawmakers are calling for legislative leaders to reconvene the Illinois General Assembly, in order to pass legislation to keep the state’s nuclear feet online.

Deputy Senate Republican Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris) and State Senator Brian Stewart (R-Freeport), along with Deputy House Republican Leader Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) and House Republican Conference Chair Leader David Welter (R-Morris) issued this joint statement Monday:

“If action is not taken soon, tens of thousands of workers will lose their livelihoods, millions of utility customers across Illinois will begin paying higher energy costs, and we will all suffer an immediate environmental impact equivalent to putting 4.4 million additional cars on the road, emitting carbon and other harmful sources of air pollution. Too much is at stake to wait for the demands of every individual interest group to be satisfied in a comprehensive energy package. We must act now to pass the provisions there is broad agreement on, which include preserving Illinois’ nuclear fleet and extending the state’s renewable portfolio standard with incentives for critical solar and wind initiatives. We are committed to passing these items now and coming back to the table to negotiate the more long-term aspects of Illinois’ energy future with the various stakeholders between now and the General Assembly’s Fall Veto Session in October. Time is of the essence. We cannot wait until later this autumn to protect energy jobs, protect our environment, and prevent dramatic rate hikes on utility customers.”

State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley) is also asking to return to Springfield.

“As negotiations have reached a standstill, it’s time for action to be taken. It is past time for lawmakers to intervene. I urge our legislative leaders to bring lawmakers back to Springfield to help preserve our nuclear fleet and do what is necessary to stabilize this vital energy resource,” Syverson said.

On July 28th, Exelon Generation filed decommission reports for the Byron and Dresden plants. This is one of the final steps before retiring the plants.

The Byron Nuclear Plant is scheduled to close in September of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.