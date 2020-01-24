State lawmakers urge Freeport High School to reconsider removing memorials

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Sen. Brian Stewart (R-45th Dist.) and Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-89th Dist.) have come to the defense of memorial monuments erected at Freeport High School in memory of two slain alumni.

The Freeport School Board announced plans to remove the memorial stones which were place in the end zone of Pretzel Stadium, in memory of Shaun Bradbury and Kyle Tucker. The two men were killed at the Cedar Inn last February.

Stewart and Chesney urged the board to reconsider its decision on Friday.

“As a proud Freeport Pretzel, I join the families in calling for the School Board to reconsider and reverse their decision which the family and supporters believed were being installed through the proper channels and in good faith. There is no court decision, nor a heavy hand of government demanding this decision, perhaps except for the School Board,” said Senator Brian Stewart.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of this tragic incident, neither the families nor the community agree with this terrible decision coming out of the Freeport School Board,” said Rep. Chesney. “When bad decisions are made, we all have the ability as public officials to step back and ask yourself if what you’re doing passes a common-sense empathy test. I think it’s clear the Board should reflect here and reverse course,” said Representative Andrew Chesney.

The Board is citing policy violations as the reason for the removal.

