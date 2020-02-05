Breaking News
President Trump acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

State of Illinois sues Freeport company over chemical spill

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is suing a Freeport company for air and water pollution after a chemical spill earlier this month.

On January 14th, Freeport Fire crews were called to Modern Plating Corporation, 701 South Hancock Avenue.

Officials say 4,800 gallons of hydrochloric acid were spilled from a holding tank and onto the pavement, an adjacent building, and into the on-site stormwater retention.

The acid created a vapor plume that wafted over to the Arcade neighborhood at DeLeon between 14th and 15th Avenue. The acid then reached a pond, which connects to a creek that drains into the Pecatonica River.

“Hydrochloric acid poses significant health and environmental hazards, and I am committed to ensuring the immediate and long-term impacts of this release are addressed,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “My office will continue working to ensure that companies are held accountable for contamination that threatens public health and our environment.”

In addition to paying civil penalties, Modern Plating must investigate the cause of the spill and take steps to prevent future incidents.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories