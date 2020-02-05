State of Illinois sues Freeport company over chemical spill

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is suing a Freeport company for air and water pollution after a chemical spill earlier this month.

On January 14th, Freeport Fire crews were called to Modern Plating Corporation, 701 South Hancock Avenue.

Officials say 4,800 gallons of hydrochloric acid were spilled from a holding tank and onto the pavement, an adjacent building, and into the on-site stormwater retention.

The acid created a vapor plume that wafted over to the Arcade neighborhood at DeLeon between 14th and 15th Avenue. The acid then reached a pond, which connects to a creek that drains into the Pecatonica River.

“Hydrochloric acid poses significant health and environmental hazards, and I am committed to ensuring the immediate and long-term impacts of this release are addressed,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “My office will continue working to ensure that companies are held accountable for contamination that threatens public health and our environment.”



In addition to paying civil penalties, Modern Plating must investigate the cause of the spill and take steps to prevent future incidents.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

