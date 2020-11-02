State officials to host virtual workshop to help businesses apply for assistance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A virtual workshop will teach small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic about outlets for financial assistance.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is hosting the event on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Participants will receive technical assistance when applying for state aid. A total of $220 Million is up for grabs in the second phase of the Business Interruption Grant program.

To register for the workshop, click here.


