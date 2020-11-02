ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A virtual workshop will teach small business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic about outlets for financial assistance.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is hosting the event on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
Participants will receive technical assistance when applying for state aid. A total of $220 Million is up for grabs in the second phase of the Business Interruption Grant program.
To register for the workshop, click here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Long lines at polling places begin the day before Election Tuesday
- State officials to host virtual workshop to help businesses apply for assistance
- Facebook to label premature election victory claims by candidates
- RMTD reducing bus capacity, waiving fares
- Bears receiver Javon Wims suspended two games for punching Saints cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!