State police arrest 19-year-old Rockford man on child pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Deshawn Bledsoe, 19, for allegedly sharing and possessing child pornography.

Bledsoe’s residence was searched on Wednesday after investigators obtained a warrant to do so, and say they found evidence to support his arrest.

He is charged with Dissemination of Child Pornography and four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Bledsoe is being held in the Winnebago County Jail. Police say the investigation is open and on-going.

