ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police have arrested Anthony Anderson, 39, of Rockford, on charges of child pornography possession.

According to ISP, on November 30th, police in Ottumwa, Iowa, contacted detectives in Illinois for assistance with an investigation into a crime committed in Iowa by a Rockford resident.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation identified Anderson as the suspect, and executed a search of his home in Rockford, where they say evidence of child pornography was found.

Anderson faces charges of four counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony).

Anderson is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.