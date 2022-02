ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested Bryan Gilson, 36, on 10 counts of child pornography.

According to the ISP, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies raided Gilson’s home in the 1500 block of Barton Boulevard on Tuesday, following an investigation into child pornography.

Police said investigators seized evidence at Gilson’s home that included images of children under 13 years of age.

Gilson is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.