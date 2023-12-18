CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested a man who they say was speeding on I-94 when he crashed into a 58-year-old woman, killing her.

According to the ISP, around 1:40 a.m. on September 18th, 2021, troopers were called to Interstate 94 near 120th Street in Chicago for a three vehicle crash.

Investigators determined that Nathaniel McCullor III, 34, of Calumet City, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Mercedes-Benz when he smashed into a Hyundai sedan, which then was forced forward and into the back of a Range Rover SUV.

Rosia Evans, 58, of Dolton, was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash, and later died.

Police said McCullor tried to flee the scene but was stopped by good Samaritans.

He has been charged with REckless Homicide and Driving Under the Influence.