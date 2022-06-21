CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are warning motorists against road rage, saying not only could they be involved in a traffic crash, but now there’s an increased danger of being shot.

According to the ISP, the number of road rage incidents that result in an expressway shooting is increasing.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in reported road rage incidents escalating into violence,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “As we head into summer, high temperatures can lead to hot tempers and people losing their cool, even the dangerous or deadly use of firearms. Getting ahead or getting even with another drive is not worth the risk of a deadly crash or violence. Keep calm and stay alive.”

ISP said one victim on I-94 was involved in a road rage incident and his car was shot at least 20 times. Another driver on I-90 was in a road rage incident which resulted in a bullet through his windshield.

From January through mid-June, approximately 35% of expressway shootings ISP responded to in the Chicago area were classified as road rage incidents, according to self-admissions from victims or witnesses. That’s up from roughly 12% for all of 2021 for Chicago-area expressway shootings documented as road rage related.