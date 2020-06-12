State police investigating an inmate death at Whiteside County Jail

Whiteside Co., IL (WTVO) – Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an inmate death at the Whiteside Co. Jail.

On June 10, 2020, the ISP was requested by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s office to investigate the death of a Whiteside County Jail inmate. The inmate has been identified as Timothy R. Rippy, a 59-year-old male of Lyndon, IL. Preliminary information indicates Rippy was found unresponsive by Whiteside County Deputies at approximately 4:30 p.m. Rippy was provided medical assistance by Whiteside County Deputies and the Morrison Fire Department, before being pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was conducted on June 11, 2020; the open investigation is currently in its infancy and no additional information is available at this time.