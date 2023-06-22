ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State Street will be closed from Madison Street to 1st Street on Friday for Fred VanVleet’s annual charity event.

The Rockford-raised NBA star’s charitable organization, the VanVleet Family Foundation, will be hosting a block party event Friday evening as part of organization’s FVV Fest that runs through the weekend.

Road closures are expected to begin 3:00 p.m. and last until 7:00 p.m. Travelers are urged to use Jefferson and Chestnut Street during this time, according to a city press release.

The FVV fest also includes a bowling event on Thursday at The Cherry Bowl, 7171 Cherryvale N Boulevard, and a weekend basketball camp at Auburn High School.