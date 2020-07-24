State to hand out 60,000+ cloth masks to agencies, boards and commissions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and Central Management Services are working to hand out more than 60,000 cloth masks to various state agencies, boards and commissions.

According to a press release from Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration, CMS developed the State’s Return to Work guidelines and surveyed each State agency, board and commission under the jurisdiction of Governor Pritzker to gather information about their site-specific return to work plans.

Under the guidelines, all state employees must have the accurate personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to safely return to their worksite. IEMA overseeing the State’s logistics response for COVID-19, used this information to supply each employee with two cloth face masks.

The masks were obtained from a private party source via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Employees were supplied with cloth masks to reserve medical grade PPE for health care professionals on the front line of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The advice and guidance we are giving State agencies, boards and commissions is the same advice and guidance we are giving each and every business across Illinois. Implementing a face covering policy is a simple yet effective way to protect your workers and customers,” Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of IEMA, said in a press release. “IEMA urges all business owners to carefully evaluate their emergency operations plans to ensure they address the needs of a COVID environment. Proper planning for all hazards or emergencies, such as COVID-19, can ensure business continuity while protecting our workers, customers and our bottom line.”

