ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many students in the Stateline, this week school is on winter break. However, there are plenty of spots to keep the kids busy and entertained.

“I was kind of really looking forward to this because I just kind of like all the plants and stuff that’s here. The Burpee museum and stuff, because we all get together and have fun together and learn about our history,” said the Meyer family kids, who were ready to spend the day at the Nicholas Conservatory.

The Conservatory, the Burpee Museum, and Rockford Public Library are just two of the many places for teens and kids to go these next couple of days off.

“Well, it’s really, really important that we continue to give kids a place to go while they’re away from school and parents, too, with little ones,” said Bridget Finn the Marketing Director at the Rockford Public Library. “Here at the East branch, there are multiple scheduled dates for teens to come in and play bingo, kind of cool, and win some prizes.”

“So we have our wooden railway workshop happening today, which is something we’ve been doing for about five years, which goes along with our Sinnissippi Station Model Railway that we have inside the conservatory,” said Lyndi Toohill the manager of education programs at the Nicholas Conservatory. “So it’s a really fun thing for families to do. Usually, we do it kind of after the holidays, people looking for something to do so you can go see the trains out in the conservatory and then make your own to take home.”

The Rockford Public Library offers a nice hangout spot even if there aren’t events going on. Options range from books and video games to music. Organizers find it important to have a safe place for students to go when out of school.

“It’s really important to us that kids understand that there’s a place where they can go and be productive. They can explore anything that they want to learn about. We will help them. There’s no end to how much they can learn,” Finn said.

The Rockford Public Library has events listed on their website.

The Nicholas Conservatory will also have events on their website

As for other stuff to do, GoRockford has a list of fun options.