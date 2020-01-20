Stateline-area fire departments joining together with help of new tech

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Four stateline-area fire departments are joining together with the help of a new technology.

Fire departments from the City of Beloit, the Town of Beloit, Janesville, and Milton are now using automatic vehicle locators, GPS-based technology that allows dispatchers to call on engine crews which are closest to a scene.\

Town of Beloit Fire Department Chief Gene Wright praised the new technology, saying, “Moving forward, with the limited resources you have, you see in the news everyday about the lack of volunteer firefighters, the inability of people to look at that career in fire service. This is a way for us to really make sure that the right equipment is coming to the right call.”

The departments hope to expand the use of the technology into the rest of Rock County and Northern Illinois.

