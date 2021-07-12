Stateline-area native takes on role of South Beloit’s city administrator

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — After months of searching for a candidate, the City of South Beloit has hired its first city administrator.

Stateline-area native Sonya Hoppes will serve in the role.

In May, City Council members said they were searching for a candidate with expertise in growing cities, and who could zero in on economic development.

Hoppes worked for Beloit’s Recreation Department for a decade before pursuing public works in Florida.

She says, rather than create an immediate game plan, she wants to get to know the department heads and form goals together.

“It’s pretty exciting to see what opportunities exist,” she said Monday. “So, I have a list of people I need to sit and talk with, and that’s been more of a priority right now than coming in with an action plan of things I’m going to do. I need to come in and catch up with some of our neighboring communities, and I need to sit at those tables, have those conversations.”

Hoppes says South Beloit will have plenty of opportunities to get on the map, between Beloit’s proposed casino and the new Snapper’s stadium.