Stateline athletes react to youth sports restrictions

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Restrictions mean changes for Stateline athletes. For some, it means no season and for others, not much will change. Area coaches and athletes say they will adapt to the challenge.

Before Stateline athletes even had the chance to warm up, COVID-19 threw another curveball their way: The announcement limiting youth and recreational sports starting August 15th.

“I really feel like COVID has brought us together, but it’s also kind of torn us apart in a way because we haven’t been able to see each other for a good four or five months,” explained Ainsley Hale of the Rockford Marlins Swim Team.

Illinois athletes continue to tackle safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Next month, youth and recreational sports will adjust game-play by risk level.

“I might be biased because of what I do, but I truly believe that’s way too high,” explained Frank Matues, the executive director of the Rockford Raptors.

To cut down on player-to-player contact, “medium risk” soccer players will be limited to practice and scrimmages. Matues says the change is disheartening, but he knows his players will pull through.

“It’s one of those little roadblocks that we’re going to have to find ways to get around it, and get all the correct information and make sure that we’re abiding by all the policies that we need to and guidelines. But, then within those, find ways to make sure that kids are still getting better and still want to play and get out here even more so,” Matues added.

“Since swimming is low risk, we’re still able to compete and practice,” explained Hale.

Rockford Marlins swimmer Ainsley Hale will still be able to compete against other teams and even though her sport isn’t as restricted as others–COVID-19 has still thrown the swimmer in rough water.

“It’s been kind of nerve-wracking because as a swimmer, of course, I love to be in the pool and I love to do my sport, so I was really excited to see we were able to get back in the pool, but honestly it’s been a little bit hard with social distancing and not being all together like we used to be,” Hale added.

