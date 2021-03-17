Stateline building art project will return and expand this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline art tradition returns to the area after a one-year hiatus.

CRE8TIV: Transformational Art Festival is back on and with a bigger reach than ever. The Creative Community project features artists transforming dull walls into beautiful works of art.

It’s happening this June across Rockford, Loves Park, Rockton, and Pecatonica. Organizers say the festival is an opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and appreciate art.

“We certainly want to focus on diversity and being inclusive with our projects and just have a great mixture of different kinds of art you know our goal is always to say maybe you don’t love all the pieces personally but there is one that really resonates with you,” said Kristen Paul, the director of destination development for RACVB.

The deadline to apply is April 10th. Click here for more details.