Stateline businesses help support Kentucky’s tornado victims

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — President Biden visited Kentucky to survey the damage from last weekend’s devastating tornadoes.

Support is pouring out across the country for families impacted by the severe weather, and one stateline business showed how they are helping out.

Hundreds are left with nothing, but locals in the stateline are collecting donations to sprinkle a little love and joy to the families involved in the tragedy.

“Just grab a bunch of stuff that my kids don’t use anymore, that I cant wear anymore, just some stuff that isn’t broken, like it’s still usable,” said Sage Taylor, Coordinator at Equivalent Exchange.

Taylor dropped off bags of things she does not need anymore, but people in Kentucky do. She hopes that if her family was in trouble, others would step up to help.

“It’s especially hard on families, because a lot of people done their Christmas shopping and everything, and were planning on having this celebration with their families, and a lot of people don’t even have the family anymore,” Taylor said.

Joseph and Monica Miller coordinated a donation drive at their store, Kneez in the Breeze, in Oregon, and said that they want to spread love and hope, especially this close to the holidays.

Monica said that they have already received many needed items.

“There is lots of blankets, lots of clothes, some toiletry, some food, Christmas decorations,” Monica said. “Things to send for Christmas gifts to help with what they lost.”

Joseph hopes that this will not only help those in Kentucky get back on their feet, but also lift their spirits.

“They’re down there not expecting anything, you know,” Joseph said. “They just lost everything and, you know, the kindness out of peoples hearts, we are giving them stuff, you know, giving them hope so they can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Taylor believes that these donations show how it is possible for people to come together.

“It’s definitely good to see a huge outpouring of, you know, charity towards people that lost so much due to weather,” Taylor said.

Kneez in the Breeze, 215 W Washington St, is still accepting donations at their store, and they will drive down to Kentucky with a truck on Friday, and stay until Monday to help with other needs.