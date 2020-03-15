Stateline Chamber Scholarship Bingo Night postponed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In response to the Winnebago County Health Department’s recommendations, the Stateline Chamber of Commerce announced they decided to postpone Bingo Night. Officials say they plan to reschedule the event to a later date in April.

The chamber said in part: “We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 threat and will make any necessary adjustments to events as necessary. Our main goal is to keep you safe. For now, the W@W Derby Day (May) and the Golf Play Day (June) are in the planning process. We are optimistic these events will not be affected by COVID-19.”

The event was orginally going to be held on March 19th to benefit eligible students who attend Harlem, Hononegah, and South Beloit High Schools.

