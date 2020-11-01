Stateline communities celebrate Halloween in the world of COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Communities across the Stateline get creative for safe and spooky Halloween celebrations. We caught up with a few trick-or-treaters today–some even taking on the pandemic as a theme.

“They were like ‘okay, here are the trick or treating hours.’ I was like yes, the girls get to go out and do something fun because all year they’ve been inside,” said Kelsee Anderson.

Hundreds across the Stateline donned their Halloween costumes for a night of trick-or-treating–with a twist. Families were encouraged to find ways to hand out candy while staying six feet apart, because of the pandemic.

Bonnie Marshall says she was impressed by the creativity on display in Roscoe’s Chicory Ridge Neighborhood while out with her grandkids Saturday evening.

“They’ve got a table and they’re bagged up and they tell them to take one of they’ve got a bowl and they tell them to take two or three. It’s just really cool,” Marshall said.

She says that trick-or-treating is one of her favorite traditions and she’s glad so many local families worked to keep the Halloween sprit going.

“It’s exciting for me and I’m an adult because I’ve done this with every one of my grandkids. This is my thing, is taking them trick or treating. Because grandma has a good time too,” Marshall added.

One Rockford family put in some extra effort in an attempt to make this Halloween a night to remember for neighborhood kids by transforming their house.

“In this time, with the schools hybrid, full remote, and everything the kids have gone through in everyday life. There’s so many things going on, that we wanted to bring some kind of normalcy but still be within the means of the health department and social distancing,” said Serena Womac.

Serena Womac transformed her house into the ‘Outbreak Rehab Center’ complete with a candy chute and hand sanitizing stations.

Family and friends even dressed up as doctors and nurses to ensure trick-or-treaters stay safe.

“We’re gonna have the masks, we’re gonna have the face shields, it’s even making it safer for the kids. It definitely coincides with what’s going on in the world, but we’re trying to make fun with it,” she added.

