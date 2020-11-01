Stateline community sends off 15-year-old on his journey to Minnesota for transplant surgery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Stateline family is on the road to hopeful, better days. A 15-year-old boy was diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis. He’s now on his way to get a transplant.

We were there as he was leaving town and as cars lined up to wish him and his family good luck.

15-year-old Jaylen Noud and his family are making the journey to Minnesota where Jaylen is expected to receive his life-changing transplant. Neighbors, family, and friends wanted the Noud family to feel their support before they left.

In 2014, Jaylen was diagnosed with recurrent pancreatitis which eventually progressed to chronic pancreatitis. The diagnosis didn’t stop him from tackling his passion of playing sports–especially football.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that football is his passion. It might be one of his true passions. The kid loves being on the field and loves being able to compete and I truly believe once he gets through this procedure, he’s going to be on the field with us someday in the future,” said his football coach, Tyler Hoffman.

Dupec football coach Tyler Hoffman says it was important for him and the rest of the team to lend their support.

“I used to know Jaylen since he was in second grade and he started playing football for us in our junior tackle level so I obviously know him from a football level but also on a personal level,” added Coach Hoffman.

Longtime family friend Bekki Neal was at the send-off with her son. She says it’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the entire family.

“It’s a mix of emotions because the surgery is a tough surgery and to think about your child going through that is very hard, but the outcome of it will be so amazing and great for Jaylen,” said Neal.

Neal says the outpour of support is a reflection on how much Jaylen and his family are loved by the entire community.

“We’ve got three communities that came together. Nancy is from Winnebago. They live and go to Pecatonica schools and they play football at Durand. We’ve got three towns that have come together to show their amazing support and love for them,” she added.

If you’re interested in making a donation for the family, click here.

