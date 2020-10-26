Stateline counties set record mail-in voting numbers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early voters are casting ballots in record numbers this year amid the pandemic. The total has already surpassed the number of people who voted early or by mail in 2016.

Elliot Grandia looks into how many have applied to vote by mail around the state and how it could sway the presidential election.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is on Thursday, October 29th. Already, counties around the Stateline are seeing record vote-by-mail numbers, well before the deadline to apply.

Rock County leads the way with 36,021 mail-in-ballots–about double what they sent out in the 2016 Presidential Election. At last check-in, Winnebago County vote-by-mail applications were at 20,039. The county has already seen over 6,000 early voters.

DeKalb County has mailed out over 14,000 ballots so far. Jo Davies has sent out over 3,7000 vote-by-mail ballots. Boone County has seen roughly 6,600 request vote-by-mail ballots. The clerk says they only sent out 850 back in 2016.

Lee County has mailed out over 3,200 ballots. NIU political scientists say making voting easier, like with mail-in ballots, will help voter turnout during this pandemic–but doesn’t have a partisan advantage.

“You know when we first started making voting easier, like with early voters and so forth, it was the democrats that were complained because they thought that voters of a higher economic status were more likely Republican would be able to take advantage of things like mail voting or early voting more so than lower-class individuals, who disproportionately support the democratic party,” said Professor Scot Schraufnagle.

“It’s ironic that the Trump administration has been railing on mail-in voting when research suggests no partisan advantage. Like I say, the Democrats worry that it would have a Republican advantage and that has not materialized.”

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is this Thursday. Your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd. It must be received no later than Tuesday, November 17th in order for it to count.

